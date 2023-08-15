Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,715 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 179.1% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,993,000 after buying an additional 4,848,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 25.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,250,000 after buying an additional 1,247,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $112,083,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $77,206,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 800,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,744. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.