Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 166.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 493.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 2.0 %

FNV traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,796. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.40. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Franco-Nevada

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.