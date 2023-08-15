Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $1.24 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $1,604,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 84,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $368.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,459,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,187,254. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.56. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.