Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 12,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $27,165.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 45.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MIR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,200. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

