Mitchell B. Lewis Sells 1,740 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $145,272.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,313.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXC traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.76. 60,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.87. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $98.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

