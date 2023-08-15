Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.66

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 329734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mitek Systems Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $563.87 million, a PE ratio of 154.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 290,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 4,076,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,499,000 after acquiring an additional 295,360 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 417,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

