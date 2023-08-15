Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 14,721 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,760,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Kroger worth $86,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,777 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Kroger by 15.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.