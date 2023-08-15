Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 20,907 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $96,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,390,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,655,000 after buying an additional 496,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.