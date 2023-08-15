Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,581 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.18% of DexCom worth $80,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 4,814.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,959 shares of company stock worth $1,537,189 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.94.

Get Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.94 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.