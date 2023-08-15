Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.67% of Markel Group worth $113,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Markel Group Price Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,494.46 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,396.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,349.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

