monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $211.00 at KeyCorp

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $211.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s current price.
MNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.
Get Our Latest Analysis on monday.com
monday.com Stock Up 8.5 %
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.35. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in monday.com by 90.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than monday.com
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Will Cloudflare See Sunny Skies On Continued Revenue Growth?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Qualcomm: 2 Reasons To Like It and 1 To Avoid
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Booking Holdings Travels to New Highs Ahead of the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.