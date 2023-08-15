Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.77 on September 15th

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 131.20 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.16. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 104.20 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 151.20 ($1.92). The company has a market capitalization of £248.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Featured Stories

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

