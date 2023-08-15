Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.77 on September 15th

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 131.20 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.16. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 104.20 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 151.20 ($1.92). The company has a market capitalization of £248.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
