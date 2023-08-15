Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Update

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

GLUE traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.57. 3,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,877. The stock has a market cap of $326.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 556.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.