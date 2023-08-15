Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 592,800 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 747,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.