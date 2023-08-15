Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given New $16.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 296.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

MBIO opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.85) by $0.79. On average, analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -7.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at about $5,696,000,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 471.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

