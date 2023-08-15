My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits 1-Day Volume of $246,944.86

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $922,674.57 and $246,944.86 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003166 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.