My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading Up 11.3%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 399,241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 112,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of My Size in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

My Size Trading Up 11.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.74.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. My Size had a negative net margin of 167.01% and a negative return on equity of 151.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that My Size, Inc. will post -10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of My Size

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.20% of My Size as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About My Size

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

