My Size’s (MYSZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.38% from the stock’s previous close.

My Size Stock Up 11.3 %

MYSZ opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. My Size has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.18). My Size had a negative return on equity of 151.18% and a negative net margin of 167.01%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that My Size will post -10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in My Size, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MYSZ Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.20% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

