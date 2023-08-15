My Size’s (MYSZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.38% from the stock’s previous close.

My Size Stock Up 11.3 %

MYSZ opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. My Size has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.18). My Size had a negative return on equity of 151.18% and a negative net margin of 167.01%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that My Size will post -10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On My Size

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.20% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About My Size

(Get Free Report)

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.