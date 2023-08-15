National Bank Financial Lowers Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) to Sector Perform

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRBZF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRBZF
Premium Brands Stock Performance
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Premium Brands
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.