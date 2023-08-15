National Bank Financial Lowers Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) to Sector Perform

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRBZF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRBZF

Premium Brands Stock Performance

About Premium Brands

PRBZF stock remained flat at $81.02 on Monday. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19.

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.