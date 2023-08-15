National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of analysts have commented on NSA shares. Bank of America downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.39%.

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 25,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,148,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

