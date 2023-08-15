National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Hits New 1-Year High at $453.99

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $453.99 and last traded at $452.47, with a volume of 8275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $451.10.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.85.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $152.61 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

