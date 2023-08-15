NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. NBT Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBTB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,959 shares in the company, valued at $992,544.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

