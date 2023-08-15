NCR (NYSE:NCR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

NCR stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. NCR had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in NCR by 3,422.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NCR in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in NCR by 350.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NCR in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

