Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Trading Down 6.2%

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 91,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 847,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $742.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,320,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,320,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 25,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $77,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,534,759 shares in the company, valued at $32,763,100.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 120,600 shares of company stock worth $379,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nerdy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Nerdy during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

