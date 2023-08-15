NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) & Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Head-To-Head Review

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and NET Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$28.81 million N/A N/A NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 1 1 0 2.50 NET Power 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fusion Fuel Green presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 382.23%. NET Power has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.59%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than NET Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NET Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and NET Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49%

Risk and Volatility

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats NET Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

