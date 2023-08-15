Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $12.93 Million Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

MEI traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

