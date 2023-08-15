Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,875 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.56% of ModivCare worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1,228.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ModivCare by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ModivCare by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 48.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at ModivCare

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,388,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,103,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,820,771.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ModivCare Trading Up 2.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of MODV traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.78. 5,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $121.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72.

MODV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ModivCare from $92.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

