New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

New Concept Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

