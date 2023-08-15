New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

