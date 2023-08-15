Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.72

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 7020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.10.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

