NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $7,182,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,115.9% in the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 18,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 236,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 173,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,317,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.87. The company had a trading volume of 864,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,971. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

