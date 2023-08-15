NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW) Short Interest Update

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NextPlat Stock Up 4.0 %

NXPLW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115. NextPlat has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.