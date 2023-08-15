NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Short Interest Update

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXTP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 2,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.08. NextPlay Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.

