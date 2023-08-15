Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.63.

TSE NXR.UN traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.20. 35,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,220. The company has a market capitalization of C$558.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.36. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.94 and a twelve month high of C$11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

