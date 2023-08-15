NFC Investments LLC Has $10.14 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

NFC Investments LLC lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises approximately 3.8% of NFC Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 616,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,829. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock worth $1,395,423,079. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

