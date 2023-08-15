NFC Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

NFC Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 551,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,240,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,829,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,823,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

First Horizon stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. 1,119,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,809,912. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.