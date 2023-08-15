NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises about 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of NICE worth $79,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,868,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in NICE by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,529,000 after buying an additional 220,062 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 163.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after buying an additional 127,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 122,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.38.

NICE stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,867. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $234.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.10 and a 200 day moving average of $210.11.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

