Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,200 shares during the period. NIO accounts for about 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd owned 0.15% of NIO worth $26,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NIO by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after buying an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,383 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nomura lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

NYSE NIO traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. 58,496,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,072,461. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.03.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

