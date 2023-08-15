Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV trimmed its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Nomad Foods comprises 2.3% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.61% of Nomad Foods worth $20,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 61.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. 224,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,275. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

