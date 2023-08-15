Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Down 1.5 %

NRDBY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,789. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

