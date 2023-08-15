NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NORMA Group Price Performance

NOEJF remained flat at $13.31 during trading on Tuesday. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NORMA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.