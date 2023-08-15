Northamber (LON:NAR) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.58). 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.54).

Northamber Trading Up 8.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.22. The company has a market capitalization of £12.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,300.00 and a beta of -0.05.

Northamber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, SSDs, and memory products; and accessories, AV accessories, large format products, digital signage products, and projectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northamber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northamber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.