NS Partners Ltd Acquires 178,114 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,114 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $19,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.1 %

MNST stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.39. 1,474,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,775. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

