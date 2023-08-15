NS Partners Ltd Has $21.96 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $21,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.94. The company had a trading volume of 286,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,206. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $998,380. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MKC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

