NS Partners Ltd Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,206,540 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 88,200 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,056,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,050,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,866,000 after buying an additional 10,356,280 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,527,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,424 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,096,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE BBD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. 12,131,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,158,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

About Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

