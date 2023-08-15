NS Partners Ltd Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% in the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 138,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.9% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.5% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $308.37. 658,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,595. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.22. The company has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

