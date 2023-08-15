NS Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $32,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 53,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 299,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 169,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Barclays cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.54.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.58 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.78.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

