NS Partners Ltd Sells 1,142 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

NS Partners Ltd cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises about 1.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $23,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,057. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.99. 249,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $238.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

