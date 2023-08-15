NS Partners Ltd Sells 2,329 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.04. 943,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,854. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $405.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $389.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,967 shares of company stock valued at $108,143,382. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.