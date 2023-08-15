NSUR COIN Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and $440.41 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

